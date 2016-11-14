Cold front moving into Las Vegas Valley this week

Temperatures are expected to decrease this week as a cold front sweeps the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The week begins with sunny skies and expected high temperatures of 78 degrees on Monday and 79 on Tuesday, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

“It’s been really mild for November, warmer than normal,” he said. “The normal high for today (Monday) is 68 degrees, we’re averaging 10 degrees above normal.”

Wednesday will see a high near 77 degrees, have light winds and partly cloudy skies, he said.

As a cold front moves into the valley, temperatures drop to a high of 60 degrees Thursday with a low of 50 degrees. No rain is expected in the valley, the weather service said.

Friday’s high temperature will be 64 degrees and increase to 67 degrees by Saturday, Outler said.

