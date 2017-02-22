Cool down coming in Las Vegas Valley

Noticeably cooler temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley this week and another storm moves in this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will have mostly sunny skies and a high of 65 degrees, which is about normal for this time of year, meteorologist John Adair said. Winds will be between 15 and 25 mph.

“Winds stir up for the next couple days,” he said.

Thursday’s high temperature drops to 56 degrees with an overnight low of 38. Northwest winds between 10 and 15 mph are expected and will continue into Friday, according to the weather service.

Friday’s high is forecast at 55 degrees and Saturday should be 60 degrees, Adair said. A storm will move in Sunday bringing a 30 percent chance for rain with a high of 58 degrees.

Monday also has a 30 percent chance for rain and an expected 64-degree high.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.