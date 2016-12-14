Cooler temperatures and chance of rain for Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley should see a dip in temperatures and rain at the end of this week, the National Weather Service said.

The valley can expect cloudy skies over the next few days, meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said. Wednesday should be partly cloudy. Thursday should be cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain.

Winds should not be present in the valley until Friday, Czyzyk said. Friday carries a 50 percent chance of rain.

The high on Wednesday should reach 67 degrees. The temperatures for the rest of the week will be 68 on Thursday; Friday, 63; and Saturday, 52. Sunday should reach 49 degrees.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.