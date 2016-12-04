Cooler temperatures forecast for Las Vegas

Temperatures are expected to cool down this week in the Las Vegas Valley, meteorologist Chad Shafer said.

High temperatures Sunday should reach 60 degrees, Monday 61 degrees, Tuesday 59 and Wednesday 52, he said. Low temperatures should remain in the lower 40s to upper 30s.

“It’s going to cool down even more,” Shafer said, “but there are a few nice days coming up.”

The National Weather Service expects mostly sunny skies Monday with light winds and no chain of precipitation. A cold front moves in Wednesday, bringing stronger winds to the Valley.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.