Cooler temperatures, possible rain in store for Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Valley residents can look forward to cooler temperatures for the next few days and a chance for showers over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday morning brought light showers to the Spring Mountains but the valley will stay dry with a forecast high of 71 degrees. Friday should warm up to about 75 degrees before the high dips back down to 71 on Saturday, the weather service said.

Saturday should see a 20 percent chance for rain, and another storm system may head into the valley next week, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.