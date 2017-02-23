Cooler temps for Las Vegas Valley with rain returning this weekend

The Las Vegas Valley will see cooler temperatures over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday and Friday will both have 55-degree highs with lows in the upper 30s, the weather service said.

Light winds will start up Friday and increase to 15-25 mph on Saturday. Winds should continue through Sunday.

Saturday will be warmer with an expected 60-degree high. Sunday’s high should drop down to 57 degrees with a 20 percent chance for rain. Monday also will have a slight chance for rain, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.