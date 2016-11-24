Cooler weather expected to hit the Las Vegas Valley this weekend

The Las Vegas valley will have normal temperatures until Sunday when a cold front moves into the valley bringing cooler weather.

Thanksgiving Day will have a high of 63 degrees and see some northerly winds between 10 and 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday and Saturday will have light winds and highs of 62 and 65 degrees, respectively. The overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Clouds will increase Saturday as a cold system moves into the valley, according to the weather service.

There will be a “pretty big change” Sunday, according to meteorologist John Salmen. The high will be near 56 degrees and there is a 50 percent chance that it will rain.

“We will probably see some snow on the mountains,” Salmen said. Snow levels are expected to about 4,000 feet.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.