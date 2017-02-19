Drier conditions expected in Las Vegas this week

After a rainy Saturday, Las Vegas residents can expect precipitation to drop off Sunday.

Fog and mist gathered Sunday morning but are not expected to accumulate into rain, meteorologist John Salmen said.

The rest of the week should remain dry, but “that may change” when official reports come in at the National Weather Service.

The weather service forecasts a 63-degree high Sunday, 68 on Monday, 71 on Tuesday and 67 on Wednesday, Salmen said.

Winds should range between 10 and 15 mph Sunday and between 15 and 25 mph Monday.

A storm system is expected to temporarily halt rising temperatures Wednesday, bringing in cooler temperatures through the weekend.

