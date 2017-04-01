Dry, breezy weather this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The valley’s weekend should stay dry and breezy, according to the National Weather Service, but next week could begin with showers.

Saturday’s forecast high is 77 degrees, with 10-20 mph winds and possible gusts up to 25 mph, the weather service said. Sunday will warm up to about 82 degrees and winds will die down to light breezes.

Next week will start out cooler, with a forecast 76-degree high on Monday and rising winds. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain Monday afternoon, the weather service said, but no rain is forecast for the rest of the week.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.