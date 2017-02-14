Dry, Sunny weather for Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas Valley

This week will be dry and sunny until a storm system moves into the valley Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday have a forecast high of 69 degrees, which is about 7 degrees above normal, meteorologist Reid Wolcott said.

Thursday’s high will be near 70 degrees. Winds are expected to pick up in the evening with gusts up to 30 mph before the storm arrives Thursday night. A 10 to 20 percent chance for rain is expected, according to the weather service.

Friday’s high temperature drops to 61 degrees with a 50 percent chance for rain, Wolcott said.

The chance for rain continues Saturday and tapers off Sunday, according to the weather service.

Saturday and Sunday have expected highs of 59 and 61 degrees, respectively.

