Dry, windy conditions prompt fire watch in Las Vegas Valley

Breezy conditions are expected this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley and a fire weather watch goes into effect Friday.

Thursday will see a high near 87 degrees with slight breezes in the evening. The low will be about 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A fire weather watch starts Friday at 11 a.m. and will remain in effect until 11 p.m. The warm, dry and windy conditions mean that any fire that develops will likely spread rapidly, according to the weather service.

Friday’s high should be 89 degrees and southwest winds between 20 and 30 mph are expected, according to meteorologist Chris Outler. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph.

“It’ll stay pretty breezy through most of the weekend,” he said.

Saturday will see a high near 86 degrees. Winds between 15 and 25 mph are expected Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service.

Sunday’s high will be near 85 degrees and temperatures are expected to cool slightly next week, Outler said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow@lawrenlinehan on Twitter.