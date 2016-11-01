Fall weather hits the Las Vegas Valley with temperatures in the 70s

Temperatures will rise to above normal temperatures this week and skies are expected to be sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s high temperature will be 72 degrees, which is near normal for the first week of November, according to meteorologist Caleb Steele. Northerly winds of 10 to 15 mph can be expected overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 76 degrees and might be “a little breezy,” Steele said.

Thursday’s high is expected to be near 79 degrees, according to the weather service.

Friday will see a high near 78 degrees and Saturday’s high will be nearly 10 degrees above normal with a, 81 degree high, Steele said.

