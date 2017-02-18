Floods in the Valley, snow in the mountains for Saturday

The National Weather Service issued flood advisories lasting through 3 p.m. Saturday and deep water from flooding trapped a car in the northern valley.

The Weather Service initially issued a flood warning for the valley lasting through noon, but later issued a second for the west side of the valley, including Summerlin, Centennial Hills, Lone Mountain, Red Rock and the Spring Mountains, lasting through 3 p.m.

The Las Vegas Fire Department reported just before 11 a.m. Saturday that a car was trapped in deep water in a flooded intersection at Grand Teton Drive and North Decatur Boulevard in North Las Vegas. The department said the car’s occupant was out and no rescue truck was dispatched, although a tow truck was sent.

The department tweeted that the flooding could make streets hazardous. “Watch for flooding in low-lying areas. Stay out of washes. Ponding on streets possible,” it tweeted.

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY for LAS VEGAS until NOON. Watch for flooding in low lying areas. Stay out of washes. Ponding on streets possible. pic.twitter.com/2EuPTqGNUA — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 18, 2017

The rain should start to dissipate through the afternoon, The Weather Service said, adding that the northwest valley was likeliest to flood. Saturday’s forecast high is 58 degrees.

Flooding has wreaked havoc in Southern California. The storm feeding on an atmospheric river of moisture stretching into the ocean was at its fiercest late Friday afternoon, dropping more than 8 inches of rain in one area, and was expected to last until Saturday afternoon.

In California’s Cajon Pass, a five-lane, 3-mile stretch of southbound Interstate 15 was reduced to two lanes after a roadway section washed away; a fire engine tumbled off the highway. The lane reduction continued Saturday. No firefighters were injured when the engine slipped off the side of the roadway, San Bernardino County Fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said.

Flash Floods are serious business in the desert. Photos from @Caltrans8 of Flash Flood in the Cajon Pass last night. pic.twitter.com/aw73oLItg8 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 18, 2017

District 8 of the California Transportation Department tweeted Saturday that emergency repairs for the Cajon Pass are so far estimated at $3 million.

SB 15 in Cajon Pass. Emergency repairs estimated at $3 million. pic.twitter.com/AYAVkpt0jI — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) February 18, 2017

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, the Weather Service measured about 0.16 inches of rainfall at McCarran for the day. The record for Saturday is 0.41 inches, set in 2005.

Lee Canyon reported 9 inches of overnight snowfall on Saturday, and the Weather Service said it expects 1 to 2 feet of snow at elevations above 8,000 feet and over 2 feet of snow at elevations above 9,000 feet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.