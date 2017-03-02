Forecast calls for sun and warming temperatures in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Valley will stay dry and sunny for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast high is 56 degrees, and temperatures are set to rise through the end of the week and into the weekend. Friday should reach 69 degrees and the forecast high for Saturday is 72 degrees, the weather service said.

Sunday will cool down slightly with a 68-degree high and 15-25 mph winds. There is no rain forecast for the next seven days, the weather service said.

