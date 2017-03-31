Gusty winds will remain in Las Vegas Valley on Friday

Residents can expect lingering high winds on Friday after Thursday’s wind and dust storms throughout the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s forecast has winds with gusts to 40 mph in the north parts of the valley and 20-30 mph in the south, according to meteorologist Chelsea Kryston. The high should be 70 degrees. There is a slight chance for rain and a few sprinkles around the valley early Friday, Kryston said, but that chance will dissipate through the day.

Saturday will warm up to 78 degrees, and no rain is expected over the weekend and following week. Sunday’s high should be 82 degrees, and temperatures next week should stay in the upper 70s and low 80s, Kryston said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.