High winds and cold temps expected for the Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Las Vegas Valley starting Saturday night and ending Sunday morning.

Two storm systems passing through the valley overnight will bring high winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday’s forecast high is 65 degrees, but temperatures will drop sharply on Sunday with a forecast 56-degree high and a 40 percent chance for rain.

Next week will stay dry and chilly with highs in the mid-50s.

