High winds blowing through Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Gusts may exceed 40 mph and reach over 50 mph in the western and southern parts of the valley, meteorologist Chris Outler said. The advisory runs until 4 p.m.

High temperatures Wednesday should reach 64 degrees. Thursday’s high will drop back to 56 degrees, Outler said. Friday is expected to reach 54 degrees and Saturday, 58.

Skies should be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, Outler said. More clouds should move into the valley Thursday and Friday and rain is possible.

The weather service forecasts a 40 percent chance of rain during the day on Thursday with a 60 percent chance that evening. Friday has a 50 percent chance of rain.

By Sunday, the valley should return to dry weather.

