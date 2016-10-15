High winds bring blowing dust in Las Vegas Valley this weekend

Strong winds will bring blowing dust to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend but should die down next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday should see a high of 89 degrees and winds that will increase in the afternoon, gusting up to 35-40 mph. Sunday’s high will drop slightly to 86 degrees and winds will be just as strong.

The Clark County Department of Air Quality has issued a dust advisory for Saturday through Tuesday. Increased levels of dust in the air can be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as the very young and very old and people with respiratory illnesses.

The department advises residents drive slowly on unpaved roads, avoid short cuts through vacant lots and refrain from driving off-road vehicles in unapproved areas.

Winds should die down by Wednesday, and temperatures for most of next week should stay in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

