High winds expected in Las Vegas Valley today

The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley.

The warning lasts from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Residents should be prepared for 30 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph throughout the day. Thursday’s high should be 79 degrees with a 10 percent chance of rain.

Winds should be calmer Friday, with a forecast of 71 degrees and a 10 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures will rise slightly over the weekend with a 79-degree high on Saturday and 81 degrees on Sunday.

