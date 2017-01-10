High winds, maybe rain for Las Vegas Valley this week

The Las Vegas Valley will see strong winds over the next few days and possibly rain later this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs of 59 and 60 degrees, respectively. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the mid-50s.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory for the valley from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds between 40 and 50 mph can be expected, with gusts up to 60 mph. Western and southern portions of the valley will see the strongest winds.

Higher elevations will see rain as a storm system passes over the valley Thursday morning, but it’s uncertain if lower elevations will see more than a few sprinkles, the weather service said.

The system should linger through Friday morning and will cause overnight lows to drop into the mid-30s over the weekend.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.