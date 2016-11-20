Highs in the 60s forecast for Las Vegas this week

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a high of 68 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday, meteorologist John Salmen said.

Chance of rain increases to 60 percent by the evening and will stay at 60 percent Monday, Salmen said. Winds should stay light Sunday and Monday.

The National Weather Service forecasts high temperatures for Monday and Tuesday at 63 degrees, 66 degrees Wednesday and 63 degrees Thursday.

Mt. Charleston is expected to experience some snow, Salmen said. “People might see a little white up there.”

