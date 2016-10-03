Highs in the 80s forecast this week in Las Vegas

Temperatures should be comparatively tame this week, the National Weather Service said.

A high of 76 is predicted for Tuesday followed by temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week.

Winds should range from 10 to 15 mph for Tuesday and about 10 mph for Wednesday, the Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service estimates highs at 81 degrees for Tuesday, 82 for Wednesday, 80 Thursday and 83 Friday.

