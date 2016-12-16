Incredible rainbow stretches across Las Vegas Valley after the rain — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Valley will see strong winds on Friday before temperatures drop sharply over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a high wind advisory for Friday with winds up to 60 mph on the west side of the valley and 50 mph in other areas.

McCarran International Airport reported wind gusts of 56 mph just after 11 a.m. At the same time, the Regional Transportation Commission reported east and westbound Interstate 215 was closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and the airport connector due to blowing debris on the roadway.

Friday should have a high of 64 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain. On Saturday the high will dip down to 48 degrees.

Temperatures will rise slightly after that, with a forecast of 49 degrees on Sunday, 53 on Monday and 55 on Tuesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.