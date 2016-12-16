Posted Updated 

Incredible rainbow stretches across Las Vegas Valley after the rain — PHOTOS

A rainbow hangs over the Las Vegas Valley from the roof of the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Afsha Bawany/Communication Director at the UNLV Greenspun College of Urban Affairs via atthescene@reviewjournal.com)

A double rainbow pokes through the clouds in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (@Kyle Blaine/Twitter)

A rainbow appears near Deer Springs and Durango in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (@Latoya Bembry/Twitter)

A rainbow is seen from the UNLV campus in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (@The_Jow/Twitter)

A rainbow is seen from the UNLV campus in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (@The_Jow/Twitter)

A double rainbow towers over the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 16, 2016. (@garay_gidget/Twitter)

A rainbow stretches over the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (@mariavalenzuela/Twitter)

A double rainbow outside the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A double rainbow at Fort Apache and Blue Diamond in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Emily Perryman via atthescene@reviewjournal.com)

A rainbow stretches across the Las Vegas sky on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A double rainbow at Fort Apache and Blue Diamond in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Emily Perryman via atthescene@reviewjournal.com)

Raindrops collect on a window in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto)

A double rainbow outside the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Dec. 16, 2016. (Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Double rainbow over Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 16, 2106. (Sean Connors)

Rainbow over the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (Sean Connors via atthescene@reviewjournal.com)

A rainbow is seen from a Popeyes parking lot located at Bonanza and Rancho in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (William Raley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Valley will see strong winds on Friday before temperatures drop sharply over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a high wind advisory for Friday with winds up to 60 mph on the west side of the valley and 50 mph in other areas.

McCarran International Airport reported wind gusts of 56 mph just after 11 a.m. At the same time, the Regional Transportation Commission reported east and westbound Interstate 215 was closed between Las Vegas Boulevard and the airport connector due to blowing debris on the roadway.

Friday should have a high of 64 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain. On Saturday the high will dip down to 48 degrees.

Temperatures will rise slightly after that, with a forecast of 49 degrees on Sunday, 53 on Monday and 55 on Tuesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 