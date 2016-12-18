It’s going to be cold, breezy in the Las Vegas Valley today

Temperatures will begin to rise again next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be breezy with a 49-degree high. Winds should stay between 10-15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20, the weather service said.

Monday will start to warm up, with a forecast high of 52 degrees, and temperatures will continue to climb until about mid-week, with a 56-degree high on Tuesday and 59 on Wednesday.

