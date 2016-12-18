Posted 

It’s going to be cold, breezy in the Las Vegas Valley today

It’s going to be cold, breezy in the Las Vegas Valley today

web1_weather_122614db_001-copy_7621009.jpg
Karina Flores, right, walks with her children, Victoria, left, and Angel, in stroller, down East Twain Avenue bundled from the cold wind that plagued the Las Vegas valley on Friday, Dec. 26, 2014.(David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Temperatures will begin to rise again next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be breezy with a 49-degree high. Winds should stay between 10-15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20, the weather service said.

Monday will start to warm up, with a forecast high of 52 degrees, and temperatures will continue to climb until about mid-week, with a 56-degree high on Tuesday and 59 on Wednesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 