Las Vegas forecast calls for clouds, chance of rain through Thursday

The Las Vegas valley will have cloudy skies and could see rain showers this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will bring a high near 90 degrees, with cloud coverage expected to increase through the afternoon, according to meteorologist John Adair.

A circulation from northern Mexico and Arizona is moving toward the valley, bringing a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday night, according to the weather service.

Wednesday will have a high of 86 degrees and is the most likely day for measurable rain showers with a 20 to 30 percent chance, Adair said. Chances for rain are about 60 percent for the Spring Mountains.

Thursday’s forecasted high is 88 degrees and the chance for rain will remain about 20 percent.

The moisture will clear Friday and a 90 degree high is expected.

