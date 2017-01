The Las Vegas Valley will stay dry as temperatures rise over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 56 degrees, and Sunday should see a 60-degree high.

The week will kick off with a forecast 61-degree high on Monday, rising to 63 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

