Las Vegas temps to drop over Thanksgiving weekend

Skies should stay mostly sunny in the Las Vegas Valley with temperatures dropping 10 degrees by the weekend, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

For Wednesday, the high temperature is expected to reach 67 degrees, Harrison said. Winds should be light and variable in the morning, followed by breezes of 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday should reach 63 degrees, Friday 62 degrees, Saturday 64 and Sunday 57, he said.

Mt. Charleston can expect snow this weekend, Harrison said, though it can be difficult to predict this far ahead.

“There’s potential for a few inches,” he said.

The rest of the valley should remain dry.

