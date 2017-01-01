Las Vegas Valley begins new year with wind advisory

The first week of the new year begins with mild temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s and wind in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday.

The Sunday forecast promises a high of 57 degrees and some sun peeking through clouds after a several days of rain and gray skies.

Winds should remain light during the day but will pick up by evening, bringing gusts of up to 20 mph, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

High temperatures should reach about 54 degrees every day through Friday.

