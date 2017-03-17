Las Vegas Valley could reach 90 this weekend

The Las Vegas Valley probably will see its first 90-degree day of the year this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday should have a high of 88 degrees before the weekend kicks off with a record-breaking high of 90 on Saturday. According to the weather service, the record high for the day is 88 degrees, set in 1972.

Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with a forecast 86-degree high. The week will continue to cool down until at least Wednesday, which could see a slight chance for rain, the weather service said.

