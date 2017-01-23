Las Vegas Valley to start drying out Tuesday

The last of the three-part storm system that took over the Las Vegas Valley starting Thursday will trickle out Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Lee Canyon is turning visitors away Monday due to the recent heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions. Crews are currently working on the issues caused by the snow and high winds, Lee Canyon spokeswoman Leslie Salguero said. Those who purchased day ski tickets for Monday will be notified.

At least 7 more inches of snow has fallen in Lee Canyon since Sunday afternoon, adding to the existing 33 inches of snow from the first two storms. The last of the storm could bring at least 1 to 2 inches more of fresh powder to Mount Charleston and the Spring Mountains until noon.

The current snowfall total of 87 inches has already surpassed last winter’s 55 inches. Steele said “we’re off to a pretty decent start” and may beat the valley’s normal snowfall total of 103 inches. “The way it looks right now, we’ll stay quiet the next or so and then there is some indication that we could get back into a more active pattern in February,” Steele added.

A 60 percent chance of showers in the valley also will linger until noon. By Tuesday evening, chances of rain will drop to 20 percent, said meteorologist Caleb Steele. During the three-storm series, most of the valley saw around an inch of rain, Steele said.

The wind advisory for the valley that started 8 a.m. Sunday will be in effect until 4 p.m. Monday. Winds should reach 20 to 30 mph, with gusts blowing at 40 mph.

A flood watch in northeast Clark County and Lincoln County will also be in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

The valley should begin drying out Tuesday, and should remain dry through the rest of the week. Peaks of sunshine should start popping up in the valley throughout Monday afternoon, said Steele. Skies the rest of the week should be mostly sunny.

Monday’s temperature high will reach 52 degrees and 50 degrees on Tuesday. Forecast highs for the week should linger in the low to mid 50s, but nighttime lows will flirt with freezing temperatures. Monday night will dip down to 37 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

