Posted 

Las Vegas Valley to start the new year with cooler temps

Las Vegas Valley to start the new year with cooler temps

web1_brf-weather-dec20-16_7695412.jpg
April Lulis, of Henderson, center, bundled up against the cold weather walks with Linda Riggi, left, of Buffalo, NY, and her dog Olivia at Vivaldi Park in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Temperatures will cool down again after the start of the new year, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 55 degrees with a 20 percent chance for rain starting in the evening and into New Year’s Day. At midnight the temperature should be about 45 degrees.

Sunday will be 57 degrees with dry weather in the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to drop starting with a forecast 53-degree high on Monday and 51 degrees on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 