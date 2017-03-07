Las Vegas Valley warming up this week

Posted 

The Stratosphere tower under the blue sky as seen from Louis Avenue on sunny but cold Tuesday morning, March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People wearing heavy jackets wait at red traffic light for crossing Casino Center Boulevard on sunny but cold Tuesday morning on March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People wearing heavy jackets wait for a bus on sunny but cold Tuesday morning on Casino Center Boulevard on March 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Debbi Kupiec of Henderson enjoys the view at Cornerstone Park in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Valley will be warm, sunny and dry through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have a warming trend through the week,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Tuesday’s forecast is near-normal with a 67-degree high and 46-degree low, she said.

Wednesday will see a high near 74 degrees and light winds are expected through the week, according to the weather service.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to have highs near 80 degrees, according to the weather service.

