Las Vegas Valley warming up this week

The Las Vegas Valley will be warm, sunny and dry through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have a warming trend through the week,” meteorologist Kate Guillet said.

Tuesday’s forecast is near-normal with a 67-degree high and 46-degree low, she said.

Wednesday will see a high near 74 degrees and light winds are expected through the week, according to the weather service.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to have highs near 80 degrees, according to the weather service.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381.Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.