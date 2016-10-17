Las Vegas Valley winds dying down

Monday should mark the last day of high winds in the Las Vegas Valley, entering a “waning stage,” meteorologist Chad Shafer said. The high temperature should reach about 81 degrees.

By afternoon, wind speeds should hover between 10-20 mph, down from gusts of up to 40 mph in the morning, he said.

For the week, skies are expected to stay mostly sunny with no chance of rain, Shafer said. Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 82 degrees, with 78 on Wednesday and 84 on Thursday.

By the weekend, temperatures may rise again to the mid- to upper 80s.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.