Las Vegas will be cloudy with a chance of rain this week

Skies will be cloudy all week in the Las Vegas Valley, which has some chance for rain, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service expects the valley to reach 63 degrees Monday, with a chance of rainy weather until noon. Las Vegas can also expect winds of about 20 to 30 mph.

The high temperature Tuesday should reach 59 degrees, meteorologist John Adair said. Wednesday should hit 60 degrees and Thursday 55.

Precipitation could return Thursday, estimated at a 20 percent likelihood.

“It’s going to be unsettled through the week,” Adair said of storm systems moving through the valley.

Skies should be sunny by the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

