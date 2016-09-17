Posted 

Las Vegas will see warm temps this weekend before a cool down

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The weekend will be warm and sunny before temperatures drop next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday should see a hot and breezy high of 96 degrees, leading into a forecast 98-degree high on Sunday. Monday will kick off the week with another 98-degree high before a low pressure system moves into the valley.

Tuesday’s high is forecast to dip down to 87 degrees with cloudy skies and a slight chance for rain, according to the Weather Service.

