Las Vegas will see warm temps this weekend before a cool down

The weekend will be warm and sunny before temperatures drop next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday should see a hot and breezy high of 96 degrees, leading into a forecast 98-degree high on Sunday. Monday will kick off the week with another 98-degree high before a low pressure system moves into the valley.

Tuesday’s high is forecast to dip down to 87 degrees with cloudy skies and a slight chance for rain, according to the Weather Service.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.