Light snow falling in Las Vegas Valley this morning

The Las Vegas Valley is seeing light snowfall this morning.

The National Weather Service said snow is possible through 11 a.m., but no accumulation is expected.

I'm seeing light snow flurries about 3 miles west of the #LasVegas strip right now. Probably won't need the @theWeatherboy ruler though. — David J. Syzdek (@dsyzdek) January 7, 2017

Getting some light snow reports in the Valley, no accumulations are expected but snowflakes will remain possible through 11am. #VegasWeatherhttps://t.co/Bgt4IpL2pJ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 7, 2017

The valley will see intermittent showers through the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 48-degree high and a 40 percent chance for rain. On Sunday the high will jump to 63 degrees with cloudy skies but no chance for rain.

Monday’s forecast high is also 63 degrees. The weather service forecast a 60 percent chance for rain, and that same storm system could cause severe flooding in Reno and California if rain at higher elevations is warm enough to melt snow.

The valley will see showers on-and-off for the rest of next week, but after Tuesday there will be a lower chance for rain, the weather service said.

