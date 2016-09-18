Posted 

Light winds, sun and temps of 98 degrees today

Best friends Leila Anderson, 4, left, and Sofia Sliwoski, 4, show off their hula hoop skills during the grand opening celebration of the new Paiute Park in the Mountainճ Edge community in southwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Today's weather will be pleasant, with sunny skies and light winds are forecasted. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Vegasphotograph

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Sunny skies and light winds are forecasted for today, meterologist Andy Gorelow said. Temperatures should reach 98 degrees.

Monday should be mostly sunny with a high of 95 degrees and a low of 67, Gorelow said.

The Las Vegas valley can expect 86 degrees on Tuesday, 91 on Wednesday and Thursday and 86 again on Friday, he said. There is a chance of rain estimated at 30 percent for Tuesday.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

