Light winds, sun and temps of 98 degrees today

Sunny skies and light winds are forecasted for today, meterologist Andy Gorelow said. Temperatures should reach 98 degrees.

Monday should be mostly sunny with a high of 95 degrees and a low of 67, Gorelow said.

The Las Vegas valley can expect 86 degrees on Tuesday, 91 on Wednesday and Thursday and 86 again on Friday, he said. There is a chance of rain estimated at 30 percent for Tuesday.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.