Low temp, sunny skies early this week in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are low on Monday but things should warm up over the week, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

The National Weather Service expects Monday to reach a high of 47 degrees with sunny skies and light winds.

Monday is “definitely below normal,” Harrsion said.

Temperatures Tuesday should reach 53 degrees, Wednesday 57 degrees and Thursday 60, Harrison said. All week should remain sunny with no strong winds.

The valley may need to prepare for a weekend of another round of low temperatures, but the National Weather Service could not definitively say too many days ahead if this would be the case.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.