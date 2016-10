Weather in the Las Vegas Valley should be mild with light breezes for the week, meterologist Caleb Steele said.

Highs for Wednesday should reach 83 degrees, he said. Thursday should hit 81 and Friday, 84, with winds around 10 mph.

The weekend forecast has mid- to high 80s with only slight breezes.

