Mild temps, winds forecast this week in Las Vegas Valley

Michelle Rosario flies high on a swing at Freedom Park playground Tuesday, April 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
The Las Vegas Valley can expect mild temperatures and little to no wind for the upcoming week, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The high for Sunday should reach 79 degrees and 79 again Monday, Outler said. Tuesday and Wednesday should both reach 80 degrees and drop to 78 by Thursday.

Skies are expected to stay sunny all week with no chance of rain, he said. In the evenings, low temperatures should stay at about 60 degrees, dipping no lower than 59.

