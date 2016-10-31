Mild weather for trick-or-treating in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley can expect cooler temperatures through the week, meteorologist Jim Harrison said.

For Monday, highs should reach 75 degrees, he said. Around 6 p.m., trick-or-treaters can expect temperatures around 70. Lows are forecasted for 55.

There is no chance of rain and winds should stay light, Harrison said.

Tuesday highs should reach 72 degrees; Wednesday, 75; Thursday, 77; and Friday, 78.

Skies are expected to remain sunny and clear until Friday when some clouds may move in, he said.

