Mostly sunny and breezy through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see sunny skies and slight breezes until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will see a high of 80 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal, , according to the weather service. Northerly breezes between 10 and 15 mph can be expected all day. The low will be near 58 degrees.

Friday’s high should be 84 degrees. Breezes are expected to be lighter with wind speeds near 10 mph, according to meteorologist Caleb Steele.

Saturday also will be slightly breezy with a high near 87 degrees, Steele said.

Sunday’s high will be near 89 degrees. The evening will be partly cloudy, according to the weather service.

Columbus Day on Monday will have a 15 percent chance for rain in the valley, but most of the precipitation likely will stay over the mountains, Steele said.

