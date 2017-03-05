National Weather Service issues high-wind advisory for Las Vegas

Strong winds threaten the valley Sunday but are expected to subside in the following days, the National Weather Service said.

Winds should range between 30 and 40 mph but gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph, meteorologist Caleb Steele said. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind advisory in effect from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach 66 degrees Sunday and then drop to 58 on Monday, Steele said. Winds are also expected to drop significantly after Sunday. The weather service expects no wind through the week.

The valley should see a gradual warm-up after a system moves through after Monday.

Temperatures will likely be “close to 80 by Friday,” Steele said.

