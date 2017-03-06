Outages hit thousands of Nevada Power customers in Las Vegas Valley

More than 12,000 NV Energy customers in the Las Vegas Valley were without power Sunday afternoon and evening.

NV Energy reported most of the outages would be resolved between 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, and listed equipment failure as their cause. The number of customers affected by outages fluctuated throughout the day, with about 25,000 reported customers without power at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Clark County Fire Department reported just after 5 p.m. Sunday that three power poles were knocked down by high winds on Koval Lane between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads. The Metropolitan Police Department shut down vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area and NV Energy said the road would be closed overnight for repairs.

The Fire Department reported about 6 p.m. traffic on Flamingo was gridlocked in both directions near Koval.

“We have every crew member available out working on outages,” said Mark Severts, a spokesman for NV Energy. Severts said the winds were affecting outages at both high and low voltage points on the power grid, and older areas of town where power lines run above ground.

The National Weather Service reported the outages were likely caused by high winds valleywide. A high-wind advisory was issued for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the weather service recorded peak wind speeds of 51 mph at McCarran International Airport and 59 mph at Nellis Air Force Base. The weather service said peak wind speeds throughout the valley were in the 40-50 mph range.

An incoming cold front from the north should reach the valley by Sunday evening and bring an end to the high winds, the weather service said.

The high temperature on Monday will reach only 59 degrees but should climb up to 65 degrees on Tuesday, the weather service said. By Wednesday, the high is expected to reach 75.

