Rain and flash-flood watch expected into weekend in Southern Nevada

Las Vegas Valley residents can expect rain and light winds over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash-flood watch for Southern Nevada and southeast California will start late Thursday night and continue until Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in washes, low-water crossings and intersections with poor drainage.

A winter storm watch affecting the Spring Mountains — including Mount Charleston and Red Rock Canyon — and the Sheep Mountain Range also is in effect from late Thursday night until Saturday evening. Snow levels will start out at 7,500-8,500 feet Friday morning, then lower to around 6,000-7,000 feet Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Six to 12 inches of snow is possible above 7,000 feet, up to 20 inches above 8,000 feet and up to 2 feet of snow is possible above 9,000 feet.

Thursday’s high is forecast for 71 degrees. Winds will start at 15-25 mph in the morning but settle down to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds should stay in that range through Saturday.

Friday should see rain, starting with a 40 percent chance of rain just after midnight. That will rise to 70 percent later in the day.

Friday’s high should be 60 degrees, and Saturday, 59 degrees. Saturday has a 70 percent chance of rain in the morning and 50 percent in the evening.

Sunday’s forecast includes a high of 64 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain. Monday will be dry with a 66-degree high.

