Rain and wind forecast this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see wind and rain over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will start up on Friday at about 10 mph, according to meteorologist Barry Pierce. Friday’s high is expected to be 62 degrees.

Saturday is forecast to warm up slightly with a 65-degree high as winds increase to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

On Sunday, winds will stay in the 10-20 mph range, but the Weather Service has forecast a 50 percent chance for rain and a 54-degree high for the day.

Winds will die down at the start of the week but temperatures will stay chilly with a forecast 55-degree high for Monday and Tuesday, Pierce said.

