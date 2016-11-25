Posted 

Rain and wind forecast this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley

Rain clouds are seen from the top of the Sunset Station hotel-casino parking garage in Henderson in this file photo. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

Two women cross 4th Street and Fremont Street Experience during a rain storm in Las Vegas in this file photo. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Rain falls in the Las Vegas Valley in this file photo. (Daniel Clark/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @DanJClarkPhoto

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Valley will see wind and rain over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds will start up on Friday at about 10 mph, according to meteorologist Barry Pierce. Friday’s high is expected to be 62 degrees.

Saturday is forecast to warm up slightly with a 65-degree high as winds increase to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

On Sunday, winds will stay in the 10-20 mph range, but the Weather Service has forecast a 50 percent chance for rain and a 54-degree high for the day.

Winds will die down at the start of the week but temperatures will stay chilly with a forecast 55-degree high for Monday and Tuesday, Pierce said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 