Rain could last through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

web1_weather-feb-18-17bt04_8004009.jpgBuy Photo
A woman walks during a rainy morning on Lewis Avenue on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

web1_weather_021717bl_024_8004009.jpgBuy Photo
Raindrops collect on a windshield on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_weather_021717bl_013_8004009.jpgBuy Photo
Umbrellas shield pedestrians from light rain as they walk along Las Vegas Boulevard South on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_weather-feb-18-17bt02_8004009.jpg
People walk during a rainy morning on Fourth Street in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

web1_weather-feb-18-17bt01_8004009.jpgBuy Photo
A woman walks during a rainy morning on Clark Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

web1_weather_021717bl_001_8004009.jpgBuy Photo
A man walks his dog across Durango Drive on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

web1_weather-feb-18-17bt03_8004009.jpgBuy Photo
People walk during a rainy morning on Clark Avenue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

There are still more rainy days ahead this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a flash-flood watch for Southern Nevada that will last through Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall may cause flooding in washes and intersections with poor drainage.

Friday will see a 70 percent chance for rain in the daytime and a 64-degree high. By Friday evening, the chance for rain will increase to 90 percent and that will last through most of Saturday.

The weekend will start out with a forecast of a 58-degree high on Saturday.

Temperatures will rise again on Sunday with a 63-degree high and only a 20 percent chance of rain.

Monday should stay dry with a high in the upper 60s, and Tuesday’s high could reach 70 degrees.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 