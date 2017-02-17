Rain could last through weekend in Las Vegas Valley

There are still more rainy days ahead this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a flash-flood watch for Southern Nevada that will last through Saturday evening. Heavy rainfall may cause flooding in washes and intersections with poor drainage.

Friday will see a 70 percent chance for rain in the daytime and a 64-degree high. By Friday evening, the chance for rain will increase to 90 percent and that will last through most of Saturday.

The weekend will start out with a forecast of a 58-degree high on Saturday.

Temperatures will rise again on Sunday with a 63-degree high and only a 20 percent chance of rain.

Monday should stay dry with a high in the upper 60s, and Tuesday’s high could reach 70 degrees.

