The Las Vegas Valley could see rain over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will stay sunny, with a forecast high of 67 degrees, and Sunday will be slightly warmer with a 70-degree high and a 30 percent chance for rain in the evening.

Monday’s forecast high is 64 degrees and should be cloudy with a 40 percent chance for rain. Tuesday’s forecast high is 66 degrees.

