Rain expected over the weekend for the Las Vegas Valley

The valley will see a little more rain over the weekend before dry weather returns, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 61 degrees, with scattered showers and light breezes throughout the valley. Sunday should see a 60-degree high and will stay dry.

The week will kick off with a 57-degree high forecast for Monday and highs in the upper 50s forecast for the rest of the week, the Weather Service said.

