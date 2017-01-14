Posted 

Rain expected over the weekend for the Las Vegas Valley

Rain expected over the weekend for the Las Vegas Valley

web1_weather_122216_02_7781839.jpg
Rain drops hang on a car window while a man walks along the 500th block of Fremont Street on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The valley will see a little more rain over the weekend before dry weather returns, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 61 degrees, with scattered showers and light breezes throughout the valley. Sunday should see a 60-degree high and will stay dry.

The week will kick off with a 57-degree high forecast for Monday and highs in the upper 50s forecast for the rest of the week, the Weather Service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 