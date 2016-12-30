Rain expected over weekend, but shouldn’t dampen Las Vegas New Year’s Eve

The valley will see scattered showers over the next few days, but they won’t put a damper on New Year’s Eve, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high is 56 degrees with a 30 percent chance for rain in the afternoon that will go up to 50 percent in the evening.

The storm system will start to pass over on New Year’s Eve, with a forecast 54-degree high and a slight chance for scattered showers up until midnight.

New Year’s day will be dry and a little warmer, with a forecast 57-degree high. The week will start with a forecast high of 53 degrees for Monday, and temperatures will fall throughout the week.

